Woman injured in Elyria fire

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Elyria Fire Department is investigating a fire that injured a woman early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 800 block of Allen St. around 12:30 a.m.

Firefighters reported heavy fire conditions on the second floor.

They fought the flames and got the fire under control within 20 minutes, according to a press release.

A 28-year-old woman was hurt in the fire and required hospital care.

According to Elyria Fire, the woman had burns and suffered smoke inhalation.

They say she is in stable condition.

She has not been identified.

Elyria Fire says there is extensive damage to the second floor.

The fire is under investigation.