SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — The attorney representing a woman who was seriously injured at Cedar Point in 2021, tells the Fox 8 I-Team the incident should have never occurred.

“Rachel suffered permanent and life-altering injuries as a result of being struck in the head by a dislodged flag plate while simply standing in line,” said Attorney James Murray, who represents Rachel Hawes, her husband and her father.

“The aftermath of Rachel’s injuries has been a continuing nightmare for her and her family. As a long-time Erie County resident who takes pride in Cedar Point’s contribution to our community, I expect Cedar Point to demonstrate it cares for its patrons by taking full responsibility for Rachel’s injuries,“ Murray said.

Murray filed the lawsuit against Cedar Fair on Wednesday in Erie County Common Pleas Court.

Hawes was hit by a metal bracket that broke off the Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point while waiting in line for the ride in 2021.

The lawsuit is seeking compensation following “serious, permanent, disabling personal injuries” of the plaintiff and alleges the park and its parent company Cedar Fair were willfully negligent in installing and taking care of the flag plate that dislodged from the ride and struck the Michigan woman.

The plaintiffs also allege the park “willfully destroyed and removed the return side of the ride to disrupt their case.”

Cedar Point officials closed the ride after the incident in 2021.

The lawsuit said the woman sustained a traumatic brain injury and is going to need care for the rest of her life and that so far medical bills have exceeded $2 million. All future expenses are estimated to total over $10 million.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture investigated the incident and concluded “there is insufficient evidence to find the actions or inactions of Cedar Point violated any of the laws or any rules” of the Ohio Revised Code.

“It should be noted that the Ohio Department of Agriculture Report does not address the key question – why did the bolt holding the flag plate back out,” Murray questioned. “If properly installed this should not happen and normal inspection should have discovered this issue.”

The third paragraph of the ODA report states, “The purpose of the ODA investigation was not to determine the cause of the accident and any reliance on the report to exonerate Cedar Point is completely misplaced. “

