CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 34-year-old city woman has been indicted on an aggravated murder charge and other counts for allegedly running over and killing a 35-year-old man with her car.

A Cuyahoga County grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging Shaniqua M. Menefee, 34, of Cleveland, with one count of aggravated murder and two counts each of murder and felonious assault.

Menefee is accused of purposefully running over 35-year-old Jamale Thompson with her car just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 25.

Prosecutors said Thompson went to Menefee’s home near East 155th Street and Talford Avenue in Cleveland, where they two began arguing. Thompson left the home on foot and Menefee followed in her car, and they continued arguing. Menefee later drove her car up onto the front lawn of a home near Glendale Avenue and East 155th Street, running over Thompson and trapping him beneath the vehicle, according to the release.

Thompson “began screaming for help,” reads the release. Menefee then tried to reverse the car, but it was stuck. She then fled on foot.

Menefee later called city police, who responded along with city firefighters. But Thompson had died before first responders arrived, according to the release.

Menefee was arrested less than a week later by agents with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Menefee is due for arraignment in the county court on Tuesday, July 11, court records show.