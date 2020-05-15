1  of  4
Woman in custody after nearly 30-minute pursuit in East Cleveland

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – East Cleveland police have a woman in custody following a pursuit that happened just before 2 a.m. Friday.

According to East Cleveland police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle, but the driver kept going and accelerated to a high rate of speed.

Officers say the driver threw objects from the vehicle while driving from East Cleveland into Cleveland Heights and then into Cleveland.

The chase ended at Central Ave. and E. 28th St. in Cleveland after the driver ran into three parked cars.

Police took a woman into custody.

She has not been identified.

No one was hurt.

