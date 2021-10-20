Woman in custody after deadly shooting on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A man died after being shot and crashing his car on Cleveland’s east side Tuesday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Locke Avenue near East 127th Street.

The Cleveland Division of Police said a 30-year-old woman told officers she shot the victim after a fight. The 37-year-old man got into his car and managed to drive down the street before hitting a pole.

When police arrived, they found him unresponsive and still in his vehicle. He was taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers took the woman into custody and confiscated a gun.