AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A woman is being hospitalized after being hit by a car in Akron on Wednesday.

The crash happened on March 8 around 9:50 p.m. in the area of Highland Square in the 800 block of West Market Street, according to the Akron Police Department.

According to police, the victim is a 28-year-old woman. Police said she ran from the sidewalk and into the street, directly into the path of an oncoming vehicle that the traveling southbound on West Market St. when she was hit.

The victim was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where she is in critical but stable condition, police said.

According to police, witnesses said the driver of the vehicle did try to avoid crashing into the victim and served the car.

Akron Police Department asks that anyone with information call the traffic bureau at 330-375-2506 or 330-375-2Tip.