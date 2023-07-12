**Related Video Above: Cedar Point announced it was retiring Top Thrill Dragster in September 2022.**

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — A woman who was hit by a metal bracket that broke off the Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point while waiting in line for the ride in 2021 has filed a lawsuit against the park’s parent company, court documents obtained by FOX 8 show.

The lawsuit asked for compensation following “serious, permanent, disabling personal injuries” of the plaintiff and alleges the park and its parent company Cedar Fair were willfully negligent in installing and taking care of the flag plate that dislodged from the ride and struck the Michigan woman. The plaintiffs also allege the park “willfully destroyed/removed the return side” of the ride to “disrupt” their case.

The lawsuit was filed in Erie County’s Common Pleas Court Wednesday, with plaintiffs listed as the woman, her husband and her dad, who was waiting in line with the then 44-year-old when the injury occurred on Aug. 15.

Top Thrill Dragster ride

The woman “suffered serious personal injury, conscious pain and suffering, medical expenses, inability to be gainfully employed, mental anguish, and the loss of the ability to engage in her regular activities from which she derived pleasure in life,” the lawsuit alleged.

The lawsuit said the woman sustained a traumatic brain injury and is going to need care for the rest of her life and that so far medical bills have exceeded $2 million. All future expenses are estimated to total over $10 million.

Her husband (who the lawsuit said has been “deprived of the consortium, society, companionship, care, assistance, attention, protection, advice, guidance and the counsel of his wife” and suffered “mental anguish”) and father (who incurred “serious emotional distress” from witnessing the incident) are also asking for money.

The L-shaped piece from Top Thrill Dragster that hit the Michigan woman in 2021. Photo courtesy the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs did not specify an amount they wish to be compensated, other than that it exceed $25,000.

Following an investigation into the incident, the state’s Amusement Ride Safety Division previously concluded “there is insufficient evidence to find the actions or inactions of Cedar Point violated any of the laws or any rules” of the Ohio Revised Code.

FOX 8 has reached out to both Cedar Fair and Cedar Point for comment. Cedar Fair said “as a matter of company policy, we do not comment on pending litigation.”

The Top Thrill Dragster, which opened at the park nearly 20 years before being shut down in 2021, has been permanently closed. A “reimagined” version of the ride is expected to open next year.