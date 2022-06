MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on I-71 North in Medina County.

According to OSHP, a semi-truck hit a woman on I-71 North near State Route 3.

I-71 North is closed past SR-3.

Accident CLOSES 71N at SR 3. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) June 22, 2022

The Ohio Department of Transportation says emergency crews are on the scene. There is no word on when the road will reopen.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.