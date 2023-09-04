PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A 51-year-old woman was hit and killed while crossing Lincoln Way East in Perry Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol the incident shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3 near Lennox Avenue SW.

Troopers identified the woman as Stacey Antill, 51, of Steubenville. Officials said, Antill was not in a crosswalk and was hit by a 2006 Ford E-250 van that was traveling eastbound on State Route 172.

Antill was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Troopers say alcohol is considered to be a factor. The crash is still under investigation.