Woman held at gunpoint, carjacked at Topgolf in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Independence are investigating an armed carjacking that happened in the Topgolf parking lot.

Officers received a call about a carjacking around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

The victim says she was leaving Topgolf and was confronted by two armed men as she approached her car.

They threatened to shoot her if she didn’t give them her keys, according to a police report.

The victim then ran back to the front door of the facility, where she called police.

Officers reviewed security footage of the incident and saw five men walking from the parking lot toward her car.

The video showed the confrontation the victim described.

Two of the men got in the victim’s car and headed southbound on Rockside Woods Blvd.

The other three men left on foot.

Police were not able to track them with a K9.

The stolen car is a dark-colored 2011 Sante Fe Hyundai.

FOX 8 has reached out to Topgolf.

