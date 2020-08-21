Woman has wedding at nursing home so grandfather can see her get married

GASTONIA, North Carolina (WJW) — A woman with a very special bond with her grandfather will never forget her wedding day thanks to help from a nursing home.

WSOC reports Brittany Grigg’s grandfather, Le Roy, 95, is in a nursing home. He and her grandmother were in a car accident when she was seven years old. Her grandmother was killed, and the crash left her grandfather in a wheelchair.

Grigg helped to take care of her grandfather after that. When she got engaged, she was worried he wouldn’t be able to be at her wedding. After the pandemic, she was even less sure.

Originally, she and her fiance planned to get married in the mountains and then repeat their vows for her grandfather at his window.

Then the staff at the nursing home, Courtland Terrace, got involved. They helped them plan a wedding in the facility’s courtyard.

They were married at sunset there earlier this month in front of her grandfather.

