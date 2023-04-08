CLEVELAND (WJW) — Angely Negron has the scars to prove her story is serious.

“I tried to hold the dog’s mouth so that he wouldn’t bite me anymore. But that’s how the other dog got to my elbow and broke it in half,” shared Negron

Talking to FOX 8 from a MetroHealth Medical Center hospital bed, Negron said she wants others to hear her story, so this doesn’t happen again.

“The pain is really unbearable though,” explained Negron.

Negron says she was picking up her child from her grandmother’s house in Slavic Village Tuesday night, when she noticed a pack of dogs that seemed lost.

“My friend says to me “you see them dogs?’ Like, we weren’t really pay attention to them because they were pretty far away,” added Negron.

Negron turned her back for a couple of minutes, to help clear out the back seat of her car.

When she turned back around, she saw the dogs charging right at her and her daughter.

“Of course, I pushed her in the car and thought I was going to be able to get in the car also, but half of my body got in the car and half was out,” said Negron.

The dogs attacked Negron’s legs, grabbing hold and refusing to let go.

Negron’s grandmother then came outside with a pan of water to dowse the dogs, out of desperation.

That got dogs’ attention, but unfortunately turned their attack onto the 75-year-old woman.

“One of the dogs got her ankle, so that’s what the problem was. She was halfway in the house and the dog still had her ankle outside,” explained Negron.

Eventually, Negron’s friend was able to end the attack.

Negron and her grandmother were rushed to Metro Tuesday night, with serious leg injuries.

They are both still in the hospital Saturday night.

Cleveland police confirmed the incident happened but did not share whether or not the dogs involved have ever been found.