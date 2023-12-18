SILVER CLIFF, Colorado (WJW) – Wildlife officers in Colorado are looking for a mule deer buck that attacked a woman outside her home.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, it happened Saturday evening in Silver Cliff.

The victim, a 67-year-old woman, told investigators she went out the front door of her home when she was attacked by the buck, according to a press release.

The buck punctured the woman in the left leg. She suffered significant bruising to her right leg, wildlife officials said.

The woman was able to get back inside the home and call her husband for help.

“A wildlife officer went to investigate and found a bird feeder in the yard,” said Mike Brown, CPW Area Wildlife Manager in the region. “The victim told a CPW officer that she feeds birds and had thrown out bread earlier that day.”

“I believe this is a good example of what happens when deer lose their natural fear of humans,” Brown said. “They become aggressive and dangerous. This is a good reminder that wild animals should always be treated as such and that people need to give wildlife the space they need.

Wildlife officials say the buck will be euthanized if they’re able to track it down to prevent future attacks.