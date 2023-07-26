BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WJW) – In a groundbreaking medical achievement, the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has announced the successful delivery of a healthy baby by the recipient of its first uterus transplant.

The recipient, named Mallory, received the uterus transplant at UAB Hospital.

The procedure involved transplanting a uterus from a deceased donor to the recipient, enabling her to carry and deliver a child.

Mallory was born without a uterus. Her sister served as a surrogate for her first pregnancy but was unable to do it again.

Mallory received a donated uterus, and in May she gave birth to a son.

The hospital announced the news this week.

Mallory is now the first patient to give birth via uterus transplant outside of a clinical trial.

“We are thrilled for Mallory and her husband, Nick, and humbled that they entrusted our UAB Medicine care team to guide them through this long, difficult — and exciting — journey of transplantation, pregnancy and childbirth,” said Anupam Agarwal, M.D., senior vice president for Medicine and dean of the Heersink School of Medicine. “Our goal and dream for this program is to make this routine for women who want to experience pregnancy and childbirth but can’t for a variety of health reasons. We have the expertise and the multidisciplinary teams in place here to help make this reality. Their work with Mallory and our other transplant recipients and pregnancies to date has just been phenomenal.”

While the successful birth represents a major breakthrough, experts emphasize that uterine transplantation is still an experimental procedure. It requires careful consideration of potential risks and benefits, along with strict selection criteria for both donors and recipients.

The milestone marks a significant advancement in reproductive medicine and offers hope to women struggling with infertility.

Mallory received a transplant through Legacy of Hope. More on the program here.