Woman found unresponsive, taken to hospital after riding Indiana roller coaster

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WJW) — A woman was found unresponsive after riding a Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari roller coaster Friday night.

The Indiana amusement and water park said they had EMTs at the Voyage coaster three minutes after the woman was discovered in her seat at the conclusion of the ride. She was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital.

The park said after inspecting the coaster Friday night, it was found to be working correctly.

“The ride remained closed for the evening out of respect for the family,” the park said in a Facebook post. “Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari officials ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and her family, as well as for Team Members who were onsite.”

Holiday World reopened to the public on May 15.

FOX 8 will update this story as more is learned.