Woman found shot to death inside Akron home

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the death of Twyla Pettiford, 52.

She was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a home in the 1700 block of Manchester Rd. Wednesday around 11:30 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Akron police have not released any information on the investigation or said if there’s a suspect in custody.

