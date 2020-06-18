Woman found shot to death inside Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the death of Twyla Pettiford, 52.
She was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a home in the 1700 block of Manchester Rd. Wednesday around 11:30 a.m.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Akron police have not released any information on the investigation or said if there’s a suspect in custody.
