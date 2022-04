AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after finding a 50-year-old woman shot to death in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle on Thursday night.

Police say around 11 p.m., they responded to a shots fired call at a residence in the 600 block of Koerber Avenue in Akron, according to a release from the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officers.

Her identity has not yet been released.