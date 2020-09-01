Woman found shot to death; Cleveland police look for witnesses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the shooting death of a 55-year-old woman.

Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 2500 block of E. 49th St. for a shooting call.

Police say the woman had been shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say they could not find any witnesses to the shooting.

The victim has not been identified.

If you have information that can help police, call (216)25-CRIME.

