Woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in stabbing over boots

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A woman accused of a stabbing at a Cleveland Heights church over a pair of boots was found not guilty by reason of insanity on Tuesday.

Meredith Lowell was charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary for the Nov. 20, 2019 incident at Fairmount Presbyterian Church.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Cleveland Heights police said the victim was taking children she babysits to the church for choir practice when she was stabbed.

Investigators said Lowell attacked the victim, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, because she was wearing faux fur boots.

A civil commitment hearing is set for Lowell on March 9.

