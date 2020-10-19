Woman found nearly two weeks after disappearing in national park

UTAH (WJW) — A California woman who went missing in Zion National Park nearly two weeks ago has been found.

According to the National Park Service, Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, was dropped off by a private shuttle bus at a parking area in Zion National Park around 1:30 p.m. Oct. 6. The area leads to several hiking trails.

She was to be picked back up by the shuttle later that day, but she did not show up.

Emergency search crews used K9 units and drones in an effort to locate her.

The National Park Service reported Sunday that park rangers recieved a credible tip from a park visitor that they’d seen Courtier within the park.

She was found and reunited with her family.

The family provided the following statement: “We are overjoyed that she was found safely today. We would like to thank the rangers and search teams who relentlessly looked for her day and night and never gave up hope. We are also so grateful to the countless volunteers who were generous with their time, resources and support. This wouldn’t have been possible without the network of people who came together.”

No further details regarding her whereabouts during the two weeks are available.

