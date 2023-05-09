CLEVELAND (WJW) — A woman pulled from a home that had burned Tuesday morning was shot, and was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the Cleveland Division of Police confirmed.

Cleveland firefighters were called to the fire at the home in the 13000 block of Caine Avenue just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police did not release the woman’s identity on Tuesday, but said preliminary information indicates the woman is not Lachelle Jordan, a 30-year-old woman who was expected to testify in a rape case on Monday but has since been reported missing and believed to be endangered.

City homicide detectives are now investigating.

The cause of the fire is also under investigation. Cleveland Fire Department Lt. Mike Norman said the fire was on the first floor and it was quickly extinguished.

The fire was first reported by a neighbor, he said.