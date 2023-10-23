AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead outside of a house fire in Akron Monday evening.

According to police, first responders were called for reports of a fire and gunshots being heard in the 500 block of Lansing Road just before 7 p.m.

When they got there, first responders noticed fire and heavy smoke coming from the residence.

While heading up to the house, investigators found a women with an apparent gunshot wound in the driveway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a media release sent at 10 p.m., firefighters are working to extinguish the fire. It’s unclear at this time if anyone else is inside the home or what led to the woman’s death.

Both the shooting and the fire remain under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.