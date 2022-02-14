Woman found dead on Lake Erie ice identified

Previously aired video shows coverage of the ice rescue as it was happening

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County medical examiner has identified the woman found dead on Lake Erie ice last week.

The body of 53-year-old Sunny M. Kruzel, of Cleveland, was found about a half mile from Edgewater Park pier on Feb. 8., according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

The homicide unit was called to the scene.

It took more than three hours for investigators and rescue teams, who carefully worked to recover the body and any evidence from the ice, to bring her body back to land.

According to a police report, the man who reported finding the body was on the ice next to the deceased woman when EMS arrived on the scene. He told police he was wandering around on the ice when he found the woman laying on the ice face down.

Police have not listed him as a suspect and he is not being identified at this time.

Kruzel’s cause of death has not been determined, but police have said there are no obvious signs of trauma.