GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — City police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found along a residential roadway early Friday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman as 29-year-old Ashley A. Delgado, of Garfield Heights. Her body was found by officers responding to a report of an unresponsive woman at about 5 a.m. on Friday in the 4700 block of Osborne Road, according to a news release.

Officers and EMS workers found her body laying on the side of the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the woman’s death is asked to call Garfield Heights detectives at 216-475-5686.