(WJW) – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the middle of a Cleveland street.

Officials say at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to East 68th Street and Polonia Avenue for “trouble unknown.”

When emergency crews arrived they found a woman in her 30s dead in the roadway.

According to police, a citizen had reported hearing a male yelling and then saw the victim on the road. The victim had some bruising on her body.

The cause of death will be determined by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Members of the Homicide Unit were called to the scene to assist in the investigation.