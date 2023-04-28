AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police have identified a woman found dead in an abandoned lot in Canton Township as a suspect wanted in connection to the shooting death of her boyfriend.

According to Akron police, the body of Suzanne Thomas was found by a passerby Wednesday in the 3700 block of Georgetown Road Northeast. Her cause of death is unknown.

Police say Thomas was previously determined to be involved in the death of Joseph Hall, 38, who was found shot and killed in a home in the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue on Nov. 30.

Early in the investigation into his death, Thomas was determined to be involved. Police say the two had been arguing throughout the evening over a car. A warrant was signed for her arrest, but she was never captured.

Police say the shooter in Hall’s death is allegedly Darrell Lee Antwan Buchanan, who was arrested on Dec. 13. Police say he’s been in jail since his arrest.

No further information was available in Thomas’ death. An autopsy is pending.