CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Heights Police Department and Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a parking lot.

According to a press release from police, Cleveland Heights officers responded to a report of an unresponsive adult female lying on the ground in a parking lot.

The body was in the area near 3115 Mayfield Rd.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

She’s been identified as Kierra Anderson, 27.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Officer has not determined a cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Heights Police Department at (216) 291-4987 or Crimestoppers at (216) 252-7463. Callers may remain anonymous.