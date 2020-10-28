Woman found dead in car in Plain Township

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Plain Township.

According to a press release, deputies responded to a call about a suspicious death just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of Frazer Ave. NW.

According to the release, deputies found Morgan Ashlye Fox, 29, dead from a gunshot wound.

Her body was found inside a vehicle, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office has not said if there are any suspects in the death.

If you have information, call the anonymous tip line at (330)451-3937.

