STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Plain Township.
According to a press release, deputies responded to a call about a suspicious death just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of Frazer Ave. NW.
According to the release, deputies found Morgan Ashlye Fox, 29, dead from a gunshot wound.
Her body was found inside a vehicle, deputies say.
The sheriff’s office has not said if there are any suspects in the death.
If you have information, call the anonymous tip line at (330)451-3937.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Woman found dead in car in Plain Township
- Kroger launching COVID-19 antibody testing at pharmacies across country
- Woman dies on way home from son’s funeral as police search for killer
- David’s Crock-Pot Potato Soup
- Thanksgiving Meal To Go