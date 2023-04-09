PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A woman was found dead by a train crossing in Painesville Township Sunday morning, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies were called to the area of Bowhall Road’s CSX railroad train crossing after a body was spotted around 6:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a 31-year-old woman they said showed signs of injury.

Detectives and the coroner’s office were called to the scene, but it’s not been determined if the death was accidental or otherwise. The road was closed for some time, but has reopened.

The woman’s name has not been released and family is being notified.

Those who may have any information regarding the death are asked to call 440-350-5620 to speak to the sheriff’s office.