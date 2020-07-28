Woman found bludgeoned to death inside Cleveland home

Editor’s Note: The video above is about a Cleveland police officer shot.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the death of a 53-year-old woman whose body was found inside a home Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 11000 block of Notre Dame Ave. around 2 p.m. after a call from the victim’s family.

Police say the victim’s family had gone by the home to check on her because they hadn’t heard from her.

The family found the woman dead inside the house.

Police say the victim suffered blunt force trauma.

Police have not identified any suspects in the investigation.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the woman as Donna Blount.

If you can help, call 216-25-CRIME.

