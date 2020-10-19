Woman forced to drive to ATM at gunpoint in University Heights

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– The University Heights Police Department is asking for information after a woman was forced to drive to an ATM and make a withdrawal while being held at gunpoint.

It happened on Friday at about 11:30 a.m. Police said a 36-year-old Cleveland Heights woman parked her car at Macy’s, where she was approached by a man. He pulled out a rifle or shotgun, then ordered the victim back into her car, according to police.

The suspect forced her to drive to Huntington Bank to withdraw cash. Police said he also made her go to PNC Bank and get out of her vehicle.

The man drove to another shopping center, where he got into a dark green-colored SUV and fled.

(Photo courtesy: University Heights police)

Anyone with information should call the detective bureau at 216-932-8799 or the dispatch center at 216-932-1800.

“We want to remind everyone to be aware of your surroundings as much as possible. If you observe something that is suspicious or does not feel right, leave the area and/or call us immediately,” the police department said.

