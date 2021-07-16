Woman forced into car, taken to ATM: Cleveland police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Detectives with the Cleveland Division of Police are looking for three suspects who forced a woman into a car and withdraw money at an ATM.

Police say it happened on July 2 at 8:45 in the morning.

According to police, a 66-year-old woman was forced into the back seat of a silver Jeep at the Citizens Bank in the 4200 block of Pearl Rd.

Police say the suspects forced the woman to use her ATM card to withdraw $500.

Courtesy: Second District Community Relations Committee

The suspects then drove to a CVS where police say they forced the victim to purchase a gift card.

The suspects are seen in surveillance photos with the victim, whose face is blurred out in the photo.

Police are asking for you to give them a call if you have any information at (216)623-2712.