BRISTOL, Connecticut (WJW) – Newly released surveillance video shows a woman firing a gun multiple times in a police station lobby.

It happened in Bristol, Connecticut on October 5.

The woman in the video is identified as Suzanne Laprise, 51.

On the video, you see the woman bang on the windows with a handgun. According to Connecticut’s Office of Inspector General, the front lobby desk was unoccupied at the time.

“After banging on the windows, Laprise fired multiple rounds into the windows. The rounds did not penetrate the bullet-resistant glass,” a press release stated.

According to the press release, officers tried to start a dialogue with the Laprise, during which time she shot at them.

“Officer Spencer Boisvert then returned fire, firing two shots,” the statement said.

The station’s bullet-resistant glass stopped all bullets fired.

NBC Connecticut cited court documents as saying “before the shooting Laprise went to a bar on North Main Street where she had a drink and a shot around 9:45 pm.

“While there, the court documents said she told a woman outside of the bar that she had a gun on her and was going to go to the police department to tell them to kill her or she would shoot them,” NBC reported.

Laprise faces multiple criminal charges.