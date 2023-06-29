FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) – A 40-year-old Cleveland woman told police she fired a gun to scare away deer.

Fairview Park Police say they were on a traffic stop shortly after Midnight on June 24, in the area of Lorain Road and West 210th Street, when they heard the gunshots go off.

Officers found a woman in the area who admitted to firing the weapon. At about the same time, a call to 911 reported a bullet had entered a nearby home.

Police say they soon learned the gun was stolen.

The woman was arrested and charged with Discharging a Weapon into a Habitation, as well as Receiving Stolen Property. Both are felony charges.