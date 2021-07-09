Woman finds drugs in son’s McDonald’s Happy Meal; Two employees charged

AUBURN, Maine (WJW)– A woman and her 11-year-old son found prescription drugs in his Happy Meal.

The mother stopped at the McDonald’s drive-thru in Auburn, Maine on June 30. That’s when she discovered the Suboxone, a prescription medicine used to treat those who are addicted to opioids.

She reported it to the police department, which interviewed employees and checked surveillance video at the restaurant. Police said the video showed a worker preparing food at the drive-thru with the prescription in his shirt pocket. When he leaned over the counter, it fell into the Happy Meal.

Police said the employee didn’t realize it was missing until later in his shift. He got the prescription illegally from a coworker.

The 43-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession, while the other worker was charged with unlawful trafficking.

Police said McDonald’s management was cooperative in the investigation.