WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) – A woman and a family dog were killed in a house fire that broke out in Willowick Thursday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., firefighters were called to the 200 block of E. 305th Street. When they got there, crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the home.

While battling the blaze, fire officials immediately started searching for someone they heard was trapped inside. However, the woman and a family dog had already died from the fire.

“The Willowick Fire Department would like to offer its sympathy to the family,” firefighters said in a press release.

Crews were able to put out the fire, which was ruled accidental and caused an estimated $15,000 in damages to the home.