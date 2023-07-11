ESTES PARK, Colorado (WJW) – A woman was killed Sunday after falling approximately 500 feet while free-solo climbing in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Park officials say it happened on the Four Aces of Blitzen Ridge on Ypsilon Mountain’s eastern side within the park.

The woman, a 26-year-old from Boulder, Colorado was climbing with a partner, who alerted park rangers via cell phone.

Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members successfully reached him on the same day.

Due to his location, the park requested assistance from a Colorado Air National Guard helicopter stationed at Buckley Air Force Base.

Early Monday morning, members of the Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team hiked to the area above Ypsilon Lake to help recover the body.

The victim’s body was airlifted and transferred to the medical examiner’s office. She has not been identified.