Woman faces domestic violence charges related to man’s death in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy on a 61-year-old man.

The man, who has not been identified, was found around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of E. Lods St.

He was unresponsive and died at the hospital.

According to a press release from Akron police, there was a fight at the home involving the man and a woman named Wendi Clark, 50.

Wendy Clark

Clark was questioned and charged with obstructing official business and domestic violence.

Clark is in the Summit County Jail.

Akron police say additional charges are pending.

