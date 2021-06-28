Woman dumped in Geneva landfill knew her killer: police

OnStar helped police find suspect before victim's body was found in a landfill

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team confirmed Monday that a suspect was arrested in the murder of a North Royalton woman.

According to North Royalton police, officers responded for a welfare check at Cari Smith’s apartment Friday after she didn’t show up for work.

Police say there was a evidence of an abduction at her home.

Smith, 50, lived alone. Police say her car was missing when they arrived.

Law enforcement was able to find her car with the help of OnStar.

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle and made a traffic stop.

They arrested Richard Muncie, Jr, 50.

Richard Munci, Jr., Courtesy: North Royalton Police Department

Police say there was evidence in the car that the victim was likely killed in her home and she was driven to Fairport Harbor before the suspect eventually took her body to a landfill in Geneva.

Smith’s body was found in the Waste Management Landfill by employees later that day.

Investigators say Smith and Muncie knew each other, but police are trying to get a better understanding of their relationship.

According to police, there are recent complaints and reports of a strained relationship.

Investigators believe at this time that Smith was killed by blunt force.

Muncie Jr. appeared in Parma Municipal Court Monday.

Richard Munci, Jr., Parma Municipal Court, June 28, 2021, FOX 8 photo

He is being held without bond on a murder charge.