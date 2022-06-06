AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is looking for a suspect who injured a delivery driver in an attempt to steal a car.

According to police, an Uber Eats delivery driver left her car running in a parking lot as she delivered to a nearby apartment in the 700 block of Rocky Brook Dr. on Saturday. The 23-year-old driver saw a woman sitting behind the wheel of her car when she returned from the delivery. The delivery driver reached for the door handle. Police say that’s when the suspect drove off, dragging the victim nearly 50 feet. The delivery driver injured her arm in the incident and was treated at the hospital. The victim’s car was recovered.

Police have limited suspect information. Anyone with tips is asked to contact Akron police at (330)375-2490 or (330)375-2Tip. Tipsters can also contact Summit County Crimestoppers at (330)434-COPS or text TIPSCO to 274637.