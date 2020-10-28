Woman dies on way home from son’s funeral as police search for killer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJW) — Police in Nashville are looking for help in a homicide investigation as the family deals with several tragedies.
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department reports they are investigating the deadly shooting of JaJuan Clark, 36, that happened on Oct. 10.
A driver called police at 8 p.m. that night to report she drove up on a man who was severely injured in the road. It appeared he had been shot. Police said Clark was pronounced dead after arriving at a hospital.
Even more tragic, police said Clark’s mother died in a car accident while on the way home from her son’s funeral on Monday. Another son was also in the car. He was seriously injured but is expected to survive.
Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
