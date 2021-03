CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the homicide of a 26-year-old woman.

Passersby spotted the victim along Interstate 77 north near the Woodland Avenue exit and called 911. Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was not responsive and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her head and neck.

No arrests have been made.