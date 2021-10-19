Woman dies on front porch of burning home in Canton

by: Talia Naquin

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Canton Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire that killed a woman and injured a firefighter.

The fire broke out around 12:45 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of 8th St. NW.

Fire department video from the scene shows a significant fire at the home when firefighters arrived.

  Courtesy: Canton Fire Department
Firefighters found the body of a 60-year-old woman on the front porch as they were working to get the flames under control.

She has not been identified.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury while at the scene. The firefighter is okay and did not require treatment.

The home is a total loss, and the house next door suffered serious damage as well.

