NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WJW) — An apartment fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning leaving one woman dead, New Philadelphia Fire Department reported.

A call came in around 3:10 a.m. that a four-plex apartment on Allen Lane Southwest was on fire. The fire department arrived minutes later to find the two-story building under heavy fire and black smoke.

One person who had been inside the building was unaccounted for so firefighters attempted to rescue her. But due to a partial collapse of the first floor, it was challenging to get inside. Officials were able to eventually find the body of 66-year-old Leanne Asuncion on the first floor.

An autopsy has not been completed and an investigation into how the fire started is underway.

Multiple fire departments assisted at the scene.