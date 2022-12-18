MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — A residential fire left one woman dead early Sunday morning, the Mentor Fire Department said.

The blaze broke out around 2 a.m. at the 7100 block on Mentor Avenue, with crews arriving on scene after a neighbor called in seeing heavy smoke.

Firefighters found one woman, 66-year-old Julie Insley, inside the residence and she was determined dead at the scene. No one else was harmed in the incident.

Multiple fire teams helped in getting the fire out and the Mentor Fire Investigation Unit is currently trying to determine how it started.