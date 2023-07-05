GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK (WJW) – The National Park Service and the Mohave County Medical Examiner are investigating the death of a hiker who is believed to have died from extreme heat.

On July 2, a distress call was received by a U.S. Park Ranger in the Tuweep area of Grand Canyon National Park.

NPS says the 57-year-old female hiker succumbed to the extreme heat during her eight-mile hike. NPS says the woman was dead when the ranger found her.

The Tuweep region experienced temperatures well over 100°F (38°C) on July 2, while the nearby Phantom Ranch area recorded temperatures reaching approximately 114°F (46°C), NPS reports.

In light of this incident, park rangers at Grand Canyon National Park are emphasizing the importance of preparedness for visitors, as the region faces excessively hot days in the coming weeks.

During the summer season, temperatures on exposed sections of the trail can exceed 120°F (49°C) even in shaded areas. Park rangers strongly advise against hiking in the inner canyon between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., as the extreme heat poses significant health risks, including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia, and even death.