SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – A man was arrested after a deadly crash on US 422 in Solon late Friday night.

According to the Solon Police Department, officers were coming back from an unrelated incident in Garfield Heights around 11:35 p.m. when they noticed a Jeep SUV with no taillights swerving on I-480 eastbound, near the US 271 north split.

Investigators say the officers stopped the SUV near the Green Road overpass in Warrensville Heights and spoke to the driver, who they suspected to be under the influence. There was a woman and two young children in the backseat at the time.

While waiting for officers from Warrensville Heights to arrive, police say the driver drove off.

Officers later found the driver heading eastbound on US 422 into Solon. The SUV crashed near Harper Road.

Investigators say the driver, a 26-year-old man, tried to resist arrest but was handcuffed and taken into custody.

Firefighters helped take all four to the hospital, where the 26-year-old woman later died from her injuries. The two children, ages 1 and 5, are in stable condition.

The driver was later taken to Solon Jail for pending involuntary manslaughter charges.