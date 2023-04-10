SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A 50-year-old woman has died in the hospital due to injuries sustained in Saturday’s apartment building explosion in Springfield, officials confirmed.

The victim has been identified as Edeline Ducatel.

Another woman remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital.

An 11-month-old was taken to Shriners Children’s Hospital in Dayton and was later transferred to Cincinnati. Officials say the 11-month-old’s condition is reportedly improving.

According to Springfield Police, police were initially called to assist Springfield Fire Department at 1:08 p.m. for an alleged gas leak. Springfield officials say the alleged gas leak exploded in the 1000 block of East Home Road in Springfield.

The cause of explosion remains under investigation. However, investigators believe a gas line broke, allowing gas to flow into the house. The gas reportedly found a heat source, which led to the explosion.