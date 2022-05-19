AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – One woman is dead and another injured after a wrong-way crash in Akron.

ODOT video showed the driver of a Nissan Altima enter the freeway the wrong-way back on May 12.

“We got the call about 11:40 p.m. Our patrol officers actually saw the violator’s vehicle before the crash,” said Captain David Laughlin with Akron Police.

Akron Police said they tried to stop the 21-year-old woman as she got onto the ramp and started heading eastbound in the westbound lane.

The wrong-way driver slammed head-on into another car being driven by a 41-year-old Lisabeth Dayton, of Canton.

Both women were taken to the hospital, where the wrong-way driver survived and suffered serious injuries.

The 41 year old woman passed away the next day.

“At this point, alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash,” said Laughlin.

No charges have been filed yet in the fatal crash. Police said wrong-way driving is uncommon in that stretch of highway.