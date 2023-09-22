*Attached video: How to protect your car from theives

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – A woman has died after a crash in Sandusky early Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Nicole Warner was driving a 2016 Cadillac ATS north on Hancock St. around 4 a.m. when her vehicle hit a parked Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The impact of the crash caused the Trailblazer to hit a Ford F-250 before it hit a house. The Ford was also pushed into a utility pole before it came to a stop, the release said.

According to the release, Warner was ejected from her Chevy. She was taken to the Firelands Regional Medical Center and then to the MetroHealth Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Debris from the crash also hit other vehicles and a business in the area, the release said.

No further details have been provided at this time.